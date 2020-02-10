California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 6,135 Shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,093 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.26% of UMB Financial worth $8,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMBF opened at $67.96 on Monday. UMB Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $60.18 and a 52-week high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.18. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $282.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.85%.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $357,242.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,632,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $38,318.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at $280,212.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UMBF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

