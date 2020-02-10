California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,310 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Tenet Healthcare worth $9,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,069,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,706,000 after purchasing an additional 988,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,415,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after purchasing an additional 195,206 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,476,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,786,000 after purchasing an additional 391,475 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,436,000.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. ValuEngine cut Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.15.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $33.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.22. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $39.37.

In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $1,999,362.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,455.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.