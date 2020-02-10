California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Carvana worth $8,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 872,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,613,000 after acquiring an additional 584,622 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 402,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,575,000 after acquiring an additional 157,649 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,013,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 292,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,316,000 after acquiring an additional 112,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,829,000. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVNA opened at $88.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.16. Carvana Co has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $99.19.

In related news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $64,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 16,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $1,462,140.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,931 shares of company stock worth $7,115,282. 13.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

