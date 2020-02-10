California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,444 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Univar worth $9,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Univar during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Univar by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Univar in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Univar by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Univar during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000.

Get Univar alerts:

Shares of UNVR opened at $21.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.26, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.98. Univar Inc has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $24.77.

UNVR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Univar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Univar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

About Univar

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.