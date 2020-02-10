California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 15,735 Shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,670 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,735 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of IBERIABANK worth $9,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resource Management LLC raised its position in IBERIABANK by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 38.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 9.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 0.6% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 80,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKC stock opened at $74.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. IBERIABANK Corp has a 12 month low of $66.55 and a 12 month high of $81.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.91.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $293.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.45 million. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. IBERIABANK’s payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBKC. Stephens set a $83.00 price objective on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price target on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of IBERIABANK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBERIABANK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.14.

In other IBERIABANK news, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $1,441,522.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of IBERIABANK stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $834,506.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,661,616.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,108 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,141. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

