California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 68,218 Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,218 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Hospitality Properties Trust worth $8,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust stock opened at $22.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.21. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $599.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.35 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SVC shares. ValuEngine raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

