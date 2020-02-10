California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 9,254 Shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,254 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of ASGN worth $8,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in ASGN by 0.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in ASGN by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in ASGN by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in ASGN by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $68.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.19. ASGN Inc has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $72.66.

Several analysts have issued reports on ASGN shares. ValuEngine cut ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

