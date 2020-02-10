California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,551 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of United Therapeutics worth $9,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $100.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.32, a PEG ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $128.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.20 and its 200 day moving average is $86.31.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

