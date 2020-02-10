Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.41-0.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $501-516 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $543.14 million.Callaway Golf also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.82-0.94 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELY. Compass Point set a $21.50 price objective on Callaway Golf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callaway Golf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered Callaway Golf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.69.

ELY stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,335. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $22.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.74%.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $536,416.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

