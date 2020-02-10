Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.82-0.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75-1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.Callaway Golf also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.41-0.47 EPS.

ELY traded down $0.93 on Monday, reaching $20.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,335. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $14.49 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average is $19.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.74%.

ELY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point set a $21.50 price target on Callaway Golf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callaway Golf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Callaway Golf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.69.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $536,416.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,519.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

