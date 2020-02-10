Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-0.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75-1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.Callaway Golf also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.82-0.94 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ELY traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,897,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,482. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $14.49 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ELY shares. ValuEngine downgraded Callaway Golf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callaway Golf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Compass Point set a $21.50 price objective on Callaway Golf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.69.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $536,416.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,552 shares in the company, valued at $186,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

