Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.05-0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $56-60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.95 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of CMBM stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.15. 15,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,714. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMBM shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Cambium Networks from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambium Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cambium Networks presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.