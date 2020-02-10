Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 154,993 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 84.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,993 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $7,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.64. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

