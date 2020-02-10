Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,972 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 35,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCK opened at $156.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.99. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $110.52 and a 12-month high of $161.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCK. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.40.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

