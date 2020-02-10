Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 278 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Tesla by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,398 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. China Renaissance Securities downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Cfra downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $410.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.41.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total value of $658,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,506.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $158,561.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,315 shares of company stock valued at $30,054,105. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $748.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $135.00 billion, a PE ratio of -147.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $525.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

