Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,056 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $7,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 40.0% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a report on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $7,061,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,012,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K opened at $64.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.72. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

