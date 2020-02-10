Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 155.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 153,827 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.27% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $7,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,302,000 after buying an additional 72,075 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $30.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.05 and a 200 day moving average of $29.09. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $30.65.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

