Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $8,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in L3Harris by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in L3Harris by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in L3Harris by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA increased its position in L3Harris by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris alerts:

Shares of LHX opened at $229.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.71. The stock has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $156.90 and a 52 week high of $230.58.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Benchmark started coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra upped their price objective on L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.65.

In other L3Harris news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at $17,935,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

See Also: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.