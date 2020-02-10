Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,170 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Main Sector Rotation ETF were worth $6,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Sector Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000.

Get Main Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

Main Sector Rotation ETF stock opened at $31.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.77.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SECT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.