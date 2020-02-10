Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 10,506 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $6,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,323.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $124.44 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $110.52 and a 52-week high of $130.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.07.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

