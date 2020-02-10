Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 15,144 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,133,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,246,000 after buying an additional 1,187,424 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,639,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,937,000 after purchasing an additional 655,316 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $41,394,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 959,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,830,000 after purchasing an additional 594,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,376,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,004,000 after purchasing an additional 561,195 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD opened at $68.87 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $71.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $388,043.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,342.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,002,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,850 shares of company stock worth $2,230,552 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.79.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

