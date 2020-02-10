Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,820 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $7,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 268.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $29.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.52. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $29.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0695 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

