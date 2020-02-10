Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,985 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,925 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. DZ Bank cut shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.57.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMAT opened at $61.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $64.93.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

