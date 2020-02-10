Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,053 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth about $343,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 10.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.3% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 89,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 23.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GLW opened at $27.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.04. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Corning’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

