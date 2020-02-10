Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.31% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $6,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at $195,000. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 34,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 44.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $117.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.86. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $89.45 and a 12-month high of $117.47.

