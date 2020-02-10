Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,254 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,237 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $59,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 96.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 601.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $141.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.52. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $254.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

