Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $39.21 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,893 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $39,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,622 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Chevron by 25.1% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in Chevron by 7.0% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 5.6% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $108.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $205.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $105.40 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.06.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 75.92%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.93.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

