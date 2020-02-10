Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $6.39 Million Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $213.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.24 and its 200 day moving average is $207.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.14. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $161.05 and a fifty-two week high of $224.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

