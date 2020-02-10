Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $6.77 Million Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,865 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.46% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $6,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAB. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $32.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.16. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.52 and a twelve month high of $33.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0936 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.