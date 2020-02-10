Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $6.79 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 86.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,661 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.37% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 306.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 102.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $30.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.44. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $28.07 and a 12 month high of $30.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

