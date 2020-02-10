Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $7.14 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 83.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,987 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 70.1% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 99.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $108.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.38 and its 200 day moving average is $108.13. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $104.59 and a twelve month high of $108.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.256 dividend. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

