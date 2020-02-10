Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $7.29 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,987 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $7,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 27,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of FLRN opened at $30.78 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $30.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average is $30.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.0585 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

