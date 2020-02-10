Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $7.40 Million Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,379,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,621,858,000 after buying an additional 224,656 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,268,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total transaction of $24,226,094.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares in the company, valued at $177,290,312.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $264,163.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,965 shares in the company, valued at $26,100,081.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,098 shares of company stock worth $26,856,923. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CB stock opened at $162.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $128.58 and a 12 month high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

