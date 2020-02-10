Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $7.97 Million Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 25,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in Accenture by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 60,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total value of $627,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,195,842.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $211.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $154.02 and a 12 month high of $214.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

