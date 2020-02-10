Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $8.12 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.46% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $8,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $515,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $492,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,031,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 84,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RYT stock opened at $205.15 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $157.58 and a 52-week high of $210.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.13 and a 200-day moving average of $187.52.

