Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $8.15 Million Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,657 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $8,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter worth about $100,377,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,804,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,563,000 after buying an additional 844,714 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,842,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 15.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,288,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,998,000 after buying an additional 309,340 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 23.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,543,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,403,000 after buying an additional 294,787 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $45.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.05. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

In other news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $306,072.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,691,728.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,198,641.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 203,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,311 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,322 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

