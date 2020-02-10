Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $225.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.08. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $199.53 and a twelve month high of $266.76.

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.13.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

