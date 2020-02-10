Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $7,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROKU. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Roku by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,622,000 after purchasing an additional 651,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,962,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,918,000 after acquiring an additional 588,499 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,965,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 737,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,762,000 after acquiring an additional 448,310 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,738,000. 53.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total transaction of $4,790,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,677.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,081 shares of company stock valued at $33,753,344 over the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Roku from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.28.

Shares of ROKU opened at $124.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of -365.43 and a beta of 1.64. Roku Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $176.55.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

