Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 11,428 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 382,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43,374 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,354.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,414.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMR opened at $73.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $55.98 and a 1 year high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

