Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 141,350 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 540.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,350 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 5.23% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $7,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPHB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $468,000.

Shares of SPHB opened at $46.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.42. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $48.24.

