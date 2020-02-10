Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 26,996 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,996 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $70,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 626.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $126.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.97 billion, a PE ratio of 74.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.83. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $96.70 and a 1 year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Macquarie increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

