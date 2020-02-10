Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,421 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,117,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368,108 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 134,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 22,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $179.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $144.04 and a 52 week high of $180.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.07 and a 200-day moving average of $167.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,099 shares of company stock worth $10,740,750. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.20.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

