Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,982 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $8,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,686,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $218.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.81. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $184.64 and a 12 month high of $223.72.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

