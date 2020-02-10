Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 76,982 Shares of iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF (BATS:FIBR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF (BATS:FIBR) by 1,686.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,982 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF were worth $8,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF alerts:

Shares of FIBR stock opened at $102.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.51. iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF has a one year low of $96.50 and a one year high of $101.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.2635 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF (BATS:FIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.