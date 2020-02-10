Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in Citigroup by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,013,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,281,000 after acquiring an additional 251,927 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 111,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.61.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $78.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.98 and a 200-day moving average of $72.53. The firm has a market cap of $171.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

