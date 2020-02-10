Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,559,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,094,399,000 after acquiring an additional 502,772 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 265.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI opened at $179.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.11. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $128.80 and a 52 week high of $185.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 125.05% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Gabelli upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.13.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

