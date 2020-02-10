Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,101 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $7,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $48.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.34. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $47.07 and a 1-year high of $49.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.