Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 12,088 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,088 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $6,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 46.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.55.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $29.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average of $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $48.66.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

