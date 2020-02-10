Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 165,671 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,671 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF worth $7,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 520.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 32.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $66.97 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $67.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

