Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,289 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 80.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.27.

Ecolab stock opened at $205.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.19 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.16 and a 200-day moving average of $194.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 35.81%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

